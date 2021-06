(KGTV) -- One in 10 unvaccinated Californians surveyed in a new poll say they now plan to get the coronavirus vaccine due to the state's gift card and lottery program. In total, 1,400 adults in California were asked how safe they thought the coronavirus vaccines are. 36 percent of those asked say they believe the vaccines to be very safe, 41 percent said they believe the vaccines are mostly safe, seven percent believe the vaccines to be mostly unsafe and very unsafe, and nine percent say they are unsure.