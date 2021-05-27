newsbreak-logo
Talkin’ Rock with Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson

wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Celebrate the Fourth of July with Cheap Trick and @StarEvents at an outdoor, limited capacity, all ages show with GA and VIP ticket options! Tickets are on sale NOW at and they are expected to go fast! Buy now!. The biggest names in rock music at Talkin' Rock with...

wmmr.com
Entertainment
Music
Musicfargounderground.com

Cheap Trick To Play Outdoors At Fargo Brewing In July

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide No. 1 hit single, “The Flame.”
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 cool things in music this week include driveway concerts, Trae tha Truth, Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan's birthday

Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of May 24th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Ben Kweller (Just For Kids), Noah Kahan (Part Of Me), The Marias (Hush), Alex Cuba (I Think Of You), Weezer (I Need Some Of That), Cha Wa (My People), & Sleater-Kinney (Worry With You)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues celebrated the...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Is Rock Music Dead?

With the constantly growing amounts of musical sub-genres and the constant shift in genre popularity, a reoccurring debate, or discussion if you will, is whether Rock music is dead. That’s truly an understandable question, but not one that can be answered so simply as a yes or no but rather, one that needs to be explored further to fully understand.
Musicbitchute.com

Inside the Musical Mind

Original guitar instrumental inspired by a recent drive through the countryside. I react to MY OWN song! (?) I listen to a song I recorded a couple of yeas ago...does it hold up?. Apr 13, 2021. A.O.C. Talking gibberish nonsense. Alexandriai Ocasio-Cortez mumbles stuff and things about nothing. Apr 02,...
Davenport, IAPosted by
97X

Cheap Trick is Live In Concert on Sunday

Cheap Trick is one of those bands that just appears at shows. Watching Stone Temple Pilots in Rockford? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Surrender. Checking out Rob Zombie? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Helter Skelter. They would do pop-ins to every show that rolled through town...
Musicculturemap.com

Shinyribs in concert

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip-shaking, belly-laughing, soul-singing, song-slinging, down-home house party. All styles of American music are likely to be touched on, squeezed on and kissed on by this world-class band featuring frontman Kevin Russell, keyboardist Winfield Cheek, bassist Jeff Brown, drummer Keith Langford, the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns, and The Shiny Soul Sisters.
Musicrediscoverthe80s.com

The Greatest Rock Songs of the 1980s

The 1980s was arguably one of the best periods for music as there was so many different waves of music released throughout the decade. However, the decade can perhaps be closely associated with the rock genre, as there were a number of rock bands making headlines with their chart-topping tracks. Many of the songs that were released almost four decades ago can still be felt nowadays with a lot of the music sampling or covering the classics, as well as being a clear source of inspiration.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Curtis Labelle

Alberta’s own Curtis Labelle has released his new pedal-pumping single, “Run Run Away”. The Sylvan Lake, AB-based rock pianist masterfully lives up to his handle with this blast of energy anthem that irresistibly dares listeners to join in as he soars through the hook-powered “Run run away! Run run away-ay!” chorus. That same ten-fingered, passionate engine that drove Elton John, Billy Joel, and Ben Folds up the keys into stardom is also propelling Labelle and this new, rhythmically infectious release is the vehicle that will have everyone riding along.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Sings 'Have A Cigar' On New PINK FLOYD Tribute Album (Video)

One of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Bret Michaels says the band ‘lucked out’ with its first record deal. He says when Poison first signed with Enigma Records in 1986, they got an unbelievable’ royalty rate – because nobody thought the record would sell. Michaels says the label bosses expected their debut, Look What The Cat Dragged In, to sell about 10,000 copies – instead, it sold more than 4 million. Recently, the much-hyped ‘Stadium Tour’ – featuring Poison, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and a reunited Motley Crue – was postponed until summer of 2022. Who’s still holding on to their tickets from 2020?
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were filmed in concert at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

REMIX: Pink Floyd, Beastie Boys with a side of Bacon

[This guest post is from Brad Fougere from Public Intox PR in Ottawa – AD]. Brisbane, Australia’s DJ Bacon has been a staple in the Australian hip hop scene for 25 years. The 2001 Queensland DMC champ host has become a well-known remix artist gaining acclaim in the culture for his 2018 Run DMC x AC/DC Back in Hell project.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Kent Blazy: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Garth Brooks’ “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” If that’s the only song Kent Blazy ever co-penned, he would still be considered a songwriting legend. Fortunately, Blazy’s catalog is much deeper. After Garth scored his first career No. 1 hit with “If Tomorrow Never Comes” in 1989, the G-man teamed with Blazy for Top 5 hits “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’Til the Sun Comes Up),” “It’s Midnight Cinderella,” “She’s Gonna Make It,” and “Somewhere Other Than the Night.” In addition, Blazy has penned hits for Chris Young (“Gettin’ You Home”), Diamond Rio (“That’s What I Get for Lovin’ You”), and more.
Posted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix’s Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: William the Conqueror feels the need to “Move On”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. We’ve been loving ‘Move On’, the latest single and accompanying nostalgic video from UK indie rock trio William the Conqueror. It appears on what we think might be their best album yet, Maverick Thinker. It’s a slow building, guitar-driven song that speaks to the restless feeling of being stuck in the past and the need to move forward, penned by the band’s frontman and singer, Ruarri Joseph.
Rock Musicguitar.com

The Collection: Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne

Although officially a Pretender, Londoner James Walbourne is very much the real deal. Lead guitarist in Chrissie Hynde’s band since 2008, Walbourne is also one half of The Rails, a folk duo that also features his wife, Kami Thompson. We catch up with James in his local pub, The Boogaloo in Highgate, which isn’t simply a convenient location to talk gear, road stories and photograph his enviable guitar collection – it also played a pivotal role in his career.