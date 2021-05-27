Creative Connections thanks to the Rutherford Arts Alliance

In collaboration with Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro Little Theatre proudly presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. Enter a world of magic and mischief outdoors at Oaklands Mansion where this renowned comedic play finds the world of humans intersecting with the realm of magic. The lovely Hermia is forcibly engaged to Demetrius, but she truly cares for Lysander. Hermia’s friend, Helena, is in love with Demetrius, and while their romantic entanglements abound in the woods, the fairy rulers Titania and Oberon begin toying with various lovers and each other. Meanwhile, a band of misfit actors, including Nick Bottom, are rehearsing the play of “Pyramus and Thisbe” to be performed at the wedding of the Athenian royalty, Theseus to the Amazon Queen Hippolyta, when the fairy, Puck causes the rehearsal to go awry.