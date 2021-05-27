Cancel
SC school district names new school superintendent

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — There’s a new leader in place for a South Carolina school district.

The Colleton County School Board announced Thursday the district’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Dr. Vallerie Cave as its next superintendent, WCBD-TV reported.

Cave will replace Dr. Franklin Foster, who resigned in February 2020.

According to the district, Cave has over30 years of education experience and has degrees from Baptist College, the University of South Carolina and Walden University. She has worked as a teacher, principal and in multiple director-level positions in districts across South Carolina and Georgia.

Currently, she serves as the Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, where she leads and supervises the district’s most challenging schools in Leadership and School Improvement.

Under her leadership, 83% of her schools have been removed from the state underperforming list and changed state identifications due to increases in student achievement.

