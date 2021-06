As the decades-long Israeli military occupation of Palestinian territories continues, Israel is once again bombing the Gaza Strip. Both the occupation of Palestine, and the bombing of Gaza, are being done with the support of the US. Indeed, as Israel drops bombs on Gaza, President Biden just approved an additional $735 million in military aid — mostly “smart” bombs — to Israel. That’s part of the $3.8 billion/year (or over $10 million/day) that US taxpayers spend subsidizing the Israeli occupation of Palestine.