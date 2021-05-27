Twins announce theme nights

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Target City will play host to a three-game series opener on the road for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The Royals are coming off a series against the Tampa Bay Rays this week, splitting the first two games, then dropping the last game by five runs on Thursday. Kansas City won five of its last eight games and is third-place at 23-25 in the American League Central, five games behind the leader Chicago White Sox. In their last five games, Kansas City won three and are scoring an average of just 3.00 runs per game.