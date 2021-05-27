newsbreak-logo
Twins announce theme nights

By Minnesota News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – Celebrating diversity, bringing added awareness to important health causes and reveling in pop culture phenomenon, all through the shared experience of baseball, the Minnesota Twins today announced their first 20 scheduled “Theme Nights” for the 2021 regular season at Target Field. Unique, premium giveaways are available exclusively with the purchase of that game’s theme night ticket package; fans can buy their 2021 Twins theme night game tickets at twinsbaseball.com/themenights, or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS. Theme night packages are limited and expected to sell out.

