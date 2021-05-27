Summer recovery? Season sales should boost tire industry

The latest released Electric Commercial Vehicle market research of 128 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, General Motors, Volkswagen AG, BYD Company Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG & Nissan Motor Corporation.