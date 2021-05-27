Cancel
Massapequa Park, NY

Virginia Peters, longtime resident of Massapequa Park, at 99

By Carolyn James
Massapequa Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Peters, a resident of Massapequa Park who lived in the same home on 6th Avenue in which she raised her family for 71 years, died May 13, 2021. “She and my father moved to Massapequa Park as the area was just starting to grow with the World War II baby boomers,” said her son Paul. “The Long Island Rail Road didn’t stop in Massapequa Park, and there were only two buildings on Park Boulevard, one a post office and the other a general store.”

www.massapequapost.com
