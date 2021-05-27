Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berthoud, CO

Berthoud’s Adrian Short throws a no-hitter

berthoudsurveyor.com
 7 days ago

It is one of the most difficult feats in all of sports, at any level, a no-hitter. Berthoud High School senior Adrian Short accomplished that feat in last Saturday’s game at Jack Sommers Field in Berthoud. Short, who has pitched marvelously all year long, threw a complete seven-inning game, allowed no hits, no runs and struck out a whopping 15 Mountain View batters. As importantly, he picked up the win as the Spartans took the game by a 1-0 final.

berthoudsurveyor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Berthoud, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Ball Games#He Got Game#Home Games#Night Games#Berthoud High School#Jack Sommers Field#Spartans#The Game#Hitters#Curveball#Hits#Changeup#Catcher Matt Jorissen#Frustrated Kouns#Thompson Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Berthoud, COberthoudsurveyor.com

Records set at R2J Invite

In normal years, the first weekend in May would have the track team racing for the conference title. However, in this pandemic year, this past Friday was the season opener. The April through June timing of the 2021 track season has caused some athletes to forgo the sport this year, but it is also affording athletes more opportunity to extend the competitive season without most of the Colorado wind and snow of early spring.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Spring sports notebook: highlights from Season D’s early action

Stumbling across a vacant high school athletic facility of any variety won’t occur often for Loveland-area residents over the next few months. Season D, which certainly supplies a surplus of action, entails practically immeasurable jumble prep activities in simultaneous competition. Specifically, amid the final chapter of CHSAA’s 2020-21 modified calendar, eight different sports are underway upon operating through the campaign’s initial stages.
Berthoud, COReporterHerald.com

Berthoud High Knowledge Bowl team places second at national contest

The Berthoud High School Knowledge Bowl team placed second in a national tournament Saturday. The five high school seniors from the 640-student school took second behind the much bigger Tartan High School, with 1,700 students, in Oakdale, Minn. Teams from Washington, Minnesota and Colorado competed remotely; the Berthoud students gathered in their high school library to answer questions.