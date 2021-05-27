Berthoud’s Adrian Short throws a no-hitter
It is one of the most difficult feats in all of sports, at any level, a no-hitter. Berthoud High School senior Adrian Short accomplished that feat in last Saturday’s game at Jack Sommers Field in Berthoud. Short, who has pitched marvelously all year long, threw a complete seven-inning game, allowed no hits, no runs and struck out a whopping 15 Mountain View batters. As importantly, he picked up the win as the Spartans took the game by a 1-0 final.berthoudsurveyor.com