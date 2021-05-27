Cancel
Bloomington, MN

Activists decry display of flag supporting law enforcement

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A flag flown in support of law enforcement at a suburban Minneapolis city hall was a slap in the face to residents in a year dominated by calls for police reform, activists and community members said Thursday while demanding an apology from the city’s mayor.

The “Thin Blue Line” flag was raised earlier this month at the Bloomington City Hall in recognition of National Police Week. Mayor Tim Busse said in a Facebook post that the city has displayed the flag for the last three years to commemorate the occasion and the police department asked for it again in what he called an “honorable” request.

“I don’t believe for one second that there was a racist or threatening or insulting intent,” he said.

Others, like Bloomington Antiracist Coalition. Tahm Loyd, said Busse is not listening to the people he represents, the Star Tribune reported.

“If your constituents are telling you and the council that the flag is racist, offensive and openly hostile, why did you even consider flying it in the first place?” Loyd said at a news conference.

Busse said he understands some view the flag as a racist and a divisive symbol and promised to have a community discussion before agreeing to raise the flag again if the department requests it.

