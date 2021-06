Every Path Laid Open: Women of Concord and the Quest for Equality. To mark the centennial of women attaining the right to vote, the Concord Museum will open a new exhibition Every Path Laid Open: Women of Concord & the Quest for Equality on May 7, 2021 through November 7, 2021. The exhibition honors the struggle that led to the passage of the 19th Amendment and celebrates the remarkable achievements of women living in Concord today.