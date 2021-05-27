Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Post Calendar

By massapequa
Massapequa Post
 7 days ago

Meetings are subject to change without notice. Readers should check online or call to confirm if the meeting is being held and if in person or virtually. THURSDAY, May 27. •Nassau County Planning Comm...

www.massapequapost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Betrayal of a county legislator

Back in March 2015, a rally was held in front of the closed Sixth Precinct building on Community Drive. Ostensibly arranged by the supervisor, the rent-a-crowd of “concerned citizens,” who looked like they had been rounded up from the town’s motor pool, were flanked by what newspapers call “local leaders.”
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Curran lays out plan for $375 payout for Nassau property owners

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed $100 million in direct cash for struggling homeowners. Curran says under her plan, about 300,000 Nassau homeowners will receive a roughly $375 payment that she says "benefits the middle class." She's hoping the money will then be spent within the county, especially in...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Nassau County, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County Exec. calls on New York to follow CDC guidelines

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum, County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Police Department celebrate renaming of headquarters in Honor of Trailblazing Former Commissioner William J. Willett

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum (D –Great Neck) joined members of the Willett family, County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and her colleagues in government on Tuesday, May 11 to celebrate the renaming of police headquarters in honor of former Commissioner William J. Willett. The honor was...
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Manorhaven Boulevard overhaul moves forward with county vote

A major overhaul of Port Washington’s Manorhaven Boulevard is one step closer to getting underway, Nassau County officials said. The county Legislature’s Rules Committee voted unanimously on May 10 to move the project forward by approving a $3,590,062 resurfacing construction contract with J. Anthony Enterprises, Inc. The county has committed...
Nassau County, NYwshu.org

C19: Taxes Due!

The extended deadline to submit income taxes is this Monday. Advocates want Governor Cuomo to scrap Nassau County’s police reform plan, the man accused of killing a Yale student’s been arrested, and Cuomo sought to make a controversial change in state law this week.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

CVS worker on Long Island planned to share invalid vaccine cards, say Nassau police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A retail employee on Long Island planned to offer fraudulent coronavirus vaccination cards to family and friends, said Nassau police. The CVS worker was arrested after swiping eight pre-filled vaccine cards from the store, authorities said, according to an NBC New York report Friday morning, and 54 additional blank cards were found in the man’s vehicle.
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

West portico ribbon cutting at Planting Fields on June 4

Planting Fields Foundation has announced that after two years of closure and eight months of restoration work the West Portico of Coe Hall will reopen to the public on Friday, June 4 following a ribbon-cutting and reception from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Remarks will be given by Planting Fields...