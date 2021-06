Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. for Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the City of Sedona as well as the Tonto, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Other areas going into Stage One restrictions Friday include the Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County.