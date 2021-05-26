448 New Covid Cases As UK's Indian Variant Numbers Increase

The government has targeted eight areas of the UK and issued new advice saying people should not be travelling in or out of them due to concerns over the new Indian variant of the coronavirus, which looks to be significantly more transmissible than other mutations.The guidance was quietly posted online on Friday 21 May, but only became widely known about after journalists picked up on the changes on Monday 24 May.Labour claimed the measures were essentially “local lockdowns by stealth”, while the prime minister’s spokesperson denied they amounted to a “lockdown”.Here’s everything you need to know about the latest rules,...