UVA’s first 5 game times announced, including 11 a.m. start against Big Ten’s Illinois

jerryratcliffe.com
 30 days ago

Game times for Virginia’s first four football games this fall were announced Thursday by the ACC, and it looks like a lot of Wahoo tailgaters are going to plan on having brunch for at least one of them. First though, UVA’s season opener against William & Mary, coached by former...

jerryratcliffe.com
Oh, it's big time part of it

"Uneven" - A video of college baseball recruiting challenges.
Piecing Together Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Fall 2021 Big Ten Schedule

Following an unprecedented spring season, Penn State women’s volleyball is likely just about two months away from returning to the court. Although the team itself hasn’t posted its fall schedule just yet, the Big Ten’s other 13 teams have released their own. Using them, we were able to piece together Penn State’s conference schedule, which will begin on September 24 with a trip to Rutgers.
Dyslexia didn't slow down UVA's Michaela Meyer, the school's first female track national champion

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Her parents had seen it before. Still, never on this stage, never with an achievement of this magnitude hanging in the balance. There were the leaders of the women’s 800-meter race, pulling away from Virginia’s Michaela Meyer. There was Meyer, a graduate transfer from Delaware who never met an obstacle she couldn’t best, sizing up the field with 200 meters left.
Announcers for CWS day games (including UVA/UT)

Announcers for CWS day games (including UVA/UT) -- UVA_IWU 06/18/2021 12:18PM. Hmmmm radio broadcast here is the best....can't take too much of these folk ** -- birdiehoo 06/18/2021 7:19PM. Yes, as well as roughly half of the CWS games before the final series. -- UVA_IWU 06/18/2021 2:47PM. That Creole accent...
Michigan State's Max Christie bulking up for Big Ten play, big expectations

Max Christie is looking to get bigger. His target weight is 200 pounds — “a solid 200, not a fluttering 200” — and in mid-June, he’s about 10 pounds away. Christie is preparing himself for life in the Big Ten, which, on most nights, is more barfight than ballet. He’s not alone in that sense, with fellow freshman Jaden Akins already on campus with him and Pierre Brooks II on the way, not to mention dozens of newcomers at the other 13 conference schools going through the same process.
Big Ten opponents for Nebraska women's basketball set

LINCOLN — The Big Ten set opponents for the league's women's basketball teams Thursday, and the Huskers received an attractive home slate. NU will get Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin at home. The Michigan game will feature the return of former NU forward Leigha Brown, who left Lincoln after two seasons and transferred to the Wolverines, who may be the league favorite in 2021-22.
Big Ten announces 2021-22 women’s basketball matchups

IOWA CITY — All of the Big Ten’s projected women’s basketball contenders will be coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season. The league released its matchups for 2021-22 on Thursday. Each team will play 18 conference games. With all five starters back, led by sophomore All-American Caitlin Clark, Iowa is a...
Huskers return to 18-game Big Ten slate

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women's basketball team will return to an 18-game regular-season conference schedule in 2021-22, the Huskers announced along with their Big Ten home, away and double-plays on Thursday, June 17. The Huskers, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Amy Williams, will face NCAA Elite Eight...
Big Ten Announces League Opponents for 2021-22

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced single play and two-play conference opponents for the 2021-22 season. After a 20-game schedule last season, the conference will go back to an 18-game format for the upcoming season. Each team will play five opponents twice, four opponents only at home and...
Huskers To Play 18 Game Big Ten Schedule

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will return to an 18-game regular-season conference schedule in 2021-22, the Huskers announced along with their Big Ten home, away and double-plays on Thursday, June 17. The Huskers, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Amy Williams, will face NCAA Elite Eight qualifier Indiana and NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Iowa both home and away during Big Ten play. Nebraska, which advanced to the round of 16 in the 2021 Postseason WNIT, will also take on Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin both on the road and at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021-22. NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Michigan and NCAA qualifiers Northwestern and Rutgers, highlight Nebraska’s Big Ten home-only games, along with the Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Red will face NCAA Sweet Sixteen qualifier Maryland along with NCAA participant Michigan State and nationally ranked Ohio State in road-only Big Ten match-ups, in addition to a meeting against Illinois in Champaign. Overall, Nebraska is scheduled to play nine of its 18 regular-season conference games against teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including five on the road and four at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Every Big Ten team's reason for optimism in 2021

In a season that was as strange as any in the sport’s history, the Big Ten Conference was one of the last conferences standing this past season. The College Football Playoff National Championship game came down to a battle between Alabama from the SEC and Ohio State from the Big Ten. The Buckeyes did not pull off the win, but had you told their fans in the summer that there would even be a season played, the outcome of the season would not have mattered.
UVA’s Michaels blasts first HR for memorable Father’s Day

Sunday was a special day for University of Virginia catcher Logan Michaels. Not only did Michaels blast a solo homerun in the third inning of Virginia's opening game of the College World Series against Tennessee that would give the team a lead it would never relinquish, but he did it with a very important fan in the stand.