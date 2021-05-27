Cancel
East Lyme, CT

Reader doesn't agree that comment was antisemitic in East Lyme matter

The Day
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the Day article, “East Lyme school board member calls out public comment as ‘antisemitic and racist’,” (May 25); Board of Education member John Kleinhans characterized the term “parasites” as antisemitic or racist. Of all the definitions of the word parasite in any dictionary, how could anyone come up with an inference that it relates in any way to race? Only someone with a sensitive complex or with an agenda to discredit criticism could arrive at that conclusion.

www.theday.com
