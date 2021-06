Two Buffalo High School seniors walked out of the school’s auditorium Thursday afternoon with a special memento from U.S. Sen. John Barrasso. Seniors Aaron Dyess and Colton Briscoe — who both told Barrasso they plan to join the military after high school — were given military challenge coins as a sign of “honor and recognition and respect because they’re putting their lives on the line for all of us,” Barrasso told them.