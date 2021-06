Las Cruces Public Schools has received approval from the New Mexico Department of Health to coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 12 and 15 years of age. The specific vaccine approved for that age group is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concur that the vaccine may prevent serious or life-threatening disease and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.