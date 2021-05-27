newsbreak-logo
Cavaliers sweep VaSID women's soccer top honors

 2 days ago

Virginia swept the top women’s soccer awards from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) and eight players garnered spots on University Division All-State teams. Sophomore forward Diana Ordoñez (Prosper, Texas) was named Player of the Year, midfielder Lia Godfrey (Fleming Island, Fla.) was named Rookie of the Year and senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) was named Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Steve Swanson was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Cavaliers to the College Cup for the third time in his tenure.

