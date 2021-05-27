Cavaliers sweep VaSID women’s soccer top honors

Bellevue College has set the standard in the women’s soccer league, being the only undefeated team in the West Region and one of just three in the entire Northwest Athletic Conference (Spokane in East, Peninsula in North). At 5-0-1, it is only a shame there are no playoffs this year to truly test their success. This continued success was what helped Bellevue to playoffs the last two years, just falling short in 2017. It looks like the Bulldogs will have to wait another year to get revenge for their premature exit against Peninsula in 2019.