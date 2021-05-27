Bentonville Community Center – Expanded Hours
Bentonville, AR…Bentonville Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that the Bentonville Community Center will officially expand facility hours and operations as of Tuesday, June 1st. With daily open swim, additional court time, increased Kids Center capacity, new fitness classes, and Sunday hours, we anticipate a renewed energy in regard to family, individual, youth, senior, and corporate memberships. Our team will continue in their commitment to implement safety and sanitation measures throughout the facility and programming.www.bentonvillear.com