Bentonville Community Center – Expanded Hours

Shannon Miller sees “theater done well” as a daily imperative as essential as a good cup of coffee. “I am pleased with the number of locations where I can get a cup of coffee or have my bike fixed in Bentonville,” says Miller, a technical director, scenic and lighting designer, master carpenter and sound engineer who came to Northwest Arkansas four years ago to “to help build Trike Theatre into a nationally recognized youth theater organization.” However, to enjoy live theater for adults, he says, “I have to drive, not bike, to Rogers, Springdale or Fayetteville.”