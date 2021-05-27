Conners leads UVA program record nine on USILA All-America Team

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting all year to yell at us for! The 2021 College Crosse Men’s All America team! This is the ballot we submitted to Inside Lacrosse for their 2021 Media All-America list. It includes three “teams” of players plus Honorable Mentions of three attackmen, three midfielders, one short stick defensive midfielder, one long pole defensive midfielder, a face-off man, three defenders, and a goalie. The Honorable Mentions list has two goalies as requested by IL. There were many, many amazing players this year and it was definitely difficult to pick some players above others; so if you don’t see your favorite player or your team’s favorite player here, obviously make sure to yell at Ryan but rest assured we think they’re awesome! Without further ado, here’s the team!