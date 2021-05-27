Conners leads UVA program record nine on USILA All-America Team
Virginia placed a program record-nine players on the 2021 USILA All-America team, announced by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. Highlighting the nine selections was first-team member long-stick midfielder Jared Conners who was also named the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder of the Year. Midfielder Connor Shellenberger joins Conners on the first team. Face-off midfielder Petey LaSalla was named to the second team, while attackman Matt Moore and defenseman Kyle Kology were named to the third team. Midfielder Dox Aitken, attackman Payton Cormier, goalie Alex Rode and defenseman Cade Saustad round out UVA’s nine All-America honorees.jerryratcliffe.com