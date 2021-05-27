Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

One Good Thing: Foster families of color

WZZM 13
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. May is National Foster Care Month. And, all kids need loving families. Some need them for limited periods of time while their parents work on their own issues. But, there are some problems within the U-S foster system that need addressing. One of which, you may be able to help solve. In today's OGT, we meet two foster parents whose story is unique... even though it really should not be.

