A Massachusetts professor recently set off an online conversation about the struggles working mothers face and what can be done to make it easier for them to balance their parenting duties without sacrificing their careers. Dr. Troy Littleton, a professor of neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, unwittingly sparked the important discussion on Twitter earlier this month when he shared a thoughtful arrangement he had set up in his office for a grad student's 10-month-old daughter. According to Good Morning America, Littleton — who runs a research lab at the college — put a travel crib in his lab's office to help new mom Karen Cunningham bring her infant Katie to work when necessary.