Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings hire Bobby Jackson to coach G League squad

batonrougenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings named Bobby Jackson as the new head coach of the NBA G League's Stockton Kings on Thursday. Jackson, 48, previously worked as an assistant coach and player-development coach for Sacramento (2011-13 and 2018-21). He played point guard for the Kings and five other teams during a 12-year...

www.batonrougenews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockton Kings#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#The Nba G League#The All Rookie Team#Nba G League#Nba Sixth Man#Point Guard#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
G League
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Winslow has 26 points, 13 rebounds as Grizzlies defeat Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106 on Friday night. Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with...
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for...
NBAnumberfire.com

Hassan Whiteside (back) questionable for Kings Sunday

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Whiteside hasn't played since April 21, but it seems as though he could return to the court for the regular season finale. Should that happen, Damian Jones could see fewer minutes. Justin James is listed out with an ankle injury.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/16/21

Utah Jazz (51-20) at Sacramento Kings (31-40) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Golden 1 Center) The Line: Sacramento Kings +10.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Sacramento Kings play host to the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday night. The...
NBANBA

Utah Jazz beat the Kings to claim the NBA's best regular season record

After 144 days of NBA basketball — 72 games, 190 Rudy Gobert blocks, 1,401 Donovan Mitchell points, 305 Mike Conley assists, 208 Jordan Clarkson 3-pointers — the Utah Jazz wrapped up the regular season Sunday with one more win and, for the first time in franchise history, the league’s best record.
NBAFrankfort Times

Kings' failures lead to another long offseason

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Even in a year during which the NBA expanded the postseason and added a pair of play-in games, the Sacramento Kings weren’t good enough to get in. The Kings have now failed to make the playoffs for 15 consecutive seasons, tying the league's mark for futility...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Grizzlies nip Kings in battle of second-stringers

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 25 points and matched his career best of 13 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies notch a 107-106 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Xavier Tillman contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Killian Tillie added a career-high 16 points as Memphis...
NBACBS Sports

Top seed in West may be on line when Jazz face Kings

Considering what could be at stake in the regular-season finale, there sure will be a lot of key players missing when the Utah Jazz (51-20) visit the Sacramento Kings (31-40) on Sunday night. If the Phoenix Suns (50-21) lose to the San Antonio Spurs in their Sunday matinee showdown, this...
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull out 107-106 win over Kings in final home game

The Grizzlies extended their win streak to five with a 107-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on Friday. Justise Winslow led the Grizzlies attack with his first double-double of the season, notching a season-high in both points and rebounds with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Xavier Tillman Sr. recorded a double-double as well with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Killian Tillie added 16 points and six rebounds. John Konchar contributed 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz top Kings to finish with best record in NBA

Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and made six 3-pointers and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Utah (52-20) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs after finishing with the league's best regular-season record.
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Kobe Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame was inevitable - but now his old rivals like Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, and Paul Pierce wait to see if they'll follow

Kobe Bryant's place in basketball history was secured long before his posthumous enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Connecticut. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers icon is being inducted by Michael Jordan certainly adds prestige to the honor, but the decision to induct Bryant was more or less procedural.
NBAkingsherald.com

Kings vs. Jazz Preview: A Time to Face the Music

You have done it, weary traveler. One hundred and fifty six days ago, the Sacramento Kings were blown out in their first preseason game in Portland and seventy five games later, you are here, again, in that familiar void between reasonable hope for a high pick or for a playoff berth next season. There's one game left to play, with no meaning to either side save for any injuries that might come out of Sacramento's final 48 minutes of basketball till the fall.
NBAESPN

Jazz vs Kings 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

Jazz at Kings (-11, 223) The Jazz defeated the Thunder 109-93 in their last outing on Friday. Bojan Bogdanovic put up a team-high 22 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 15-point favorites, and the teams combined to fall short of the 221.5 point total.
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz clinch the #1 seed with easy win over the Sacramento Kings

The first quarter started out a little hairy for the Utah Jazz who came out turning the ball over and missing shots. They were down as much as 12 before they remembered they actually had to win this game if they wanted to lock up the #1 seed. They eventually figured things out and went on a big run and never looked back with a solid win against the hapless Kings, 121 - 99.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAkingsherald.com

Jazz 121, Kings 99: You’re welcome, Utah – Kings gift Jazz the #1 seed

It often felt like this day would never come, but by the strength of the almighty basketball gods, we made it. If you stuck around to watch tonight's game, or if you didn't, and still decided to check in here to get that last dose of Kangz pain shot into your veins before the season's end, you are the poster child of loyalty, and also quite honestly a viable candidate for an episode of Intervention. You, just like the rest of us here, are loyal to a fault, maybe a little crazy for sticking around, and above all else, the best and truest form of what it means to be a Sacramento Kings fan. Tonight marked the end of another disappointing season as the Kings hosted the Jazz at the beautiful Golden 1 Center. For the final time this season, and even though it doesn't really matter, let's see how they did:
NBAKUTV

Jazz are no. 1 seed in NBA playoffs after 121-99 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for...