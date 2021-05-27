Cancel
Premium Greek Olive Oils

By Kalina Nedelcheva
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKosterina's range of signature and infused Greek olive oils are a must-try for cooking enthusiasts and professional chefs alike. WIth a single-origin in Southern Greece—from the native home of founder Katina Mountanos—the extra virgin olive oils are carefully crafted with early harvest Koroneiki olives (12 lbs per bottle, to be exact). Kostrina's recipe is unique, healthy, and rich in taste. In order to achieve the luxuriously silky consistency and flavor, the brand's manufacturing process is designed to maximize the natural polyphenol content.

