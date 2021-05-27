Cancel
Ravenswood, WV

Ravenswood High hosts ceremony to honor students with high cumulative GPA

jacksonnewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, Ravenswood High School hosted its annual Honors Ceremony, which recognized 33 students whose cumulative GPA was 3.5 or higher. The program began with a warm welcome from principal Luke Swiney, who then introduced guest speaker Jim Mahan, Jackson County's director of secondary schools. Mahan shared hard-earned words of wisdom, including his mother's pro-education stance, his passion for sports in high school, his trials at several colleges and even a brief period of homelessness. His message clearly expressed that all would face obstacles and hardships and that all would fall down, but this class would persevere and rise to meet the demands of the future. Next in the program, teachers Mark Anderson and Rosemary Burdette entertained the crowd with a brief skit before recognizing the honor graduates by reading a mini biography of their high school careers.

www.jacksonnewspapers.com
