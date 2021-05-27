Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

University of Lynchburg Baseball

WDBJ7.com
 7 days ago
Lynchburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
#University Of Virginia#Fall
College Sports
Softball
Virginia Tech
Baseball
Sports
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Second quarter run propels #4 Lynchburg lacrosse into NCAA Elite 8

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the fifth time in program history, University of Lynchburg's men's lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The fourth-ranked Hornets used a huge second quarter to advance past Stevens, 14-8, Sunday afternoon on Lynchburg's Shellenberger Field, earning a trip to Salisbury, Md. next weekend as one of the nation's final eight teams standing. Saturday's game pits the Hornets against No. 9 Christopher Newport.
Bridgewater, VAWHSV

Bridgewater falls in ODAC semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles fell to the Lynchburg Hornets in the winner-take-all game three of the ODAC semifinals Sunday afternoon. The Eagles had a 5-0 lead early, but lost 7-5, ending their season. Lynchburg won the series two games to one and will face Shenandoah in the...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Salem holds off Lynchburg to send Hillcats to third straight loss

Lynchburg had three at-bats where the tying run came to the plate in the ninth inning Saturday evening against Salem. Casey Cobb never allowed those batters to reach base to keep the Hillcats reeling at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Cobb recorded two strikeouts and forced Yainer Diaz to ground out to...
Lynchburg, VAWDBJ7.com

Lynchburg beats Pfeiffer in NCAA lacrosse tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The University of Lynchburg jumped on top early and never looked back in knocking off Pfeiffer in the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament Saturday. The Hornets raced to a 3-0 lead and then scored 7 straight second period goals to lead 16-5 at the half. Ryan Kenney led the way with 6 goals.
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
After Further Review: A winning streak we all needed

After Further Review: A winning streak we all needed

No team is perfect, and so the winning streak had to come to an end at some point. But while the Lynchburg Hillcats were on a tear, it seemed the ride would never end. For eight games in May, the players fans hadn't gotten a chance to know yet, much less recognize, gave this city something to cheer about.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Lynchburg men's lacrosse thrashes Pfeiffer to advance to NCAA tourney's second round

The Hornets can switch gears in a matter of seconds. Pfeiffer learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon. In the first game of its 14th trip to the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, Lynchburg burned the visiting Falcons across the middle of Shellenberger Field. UL turned defense into offense without resistance and used a handful of big faceoff wins in the second and third quarters to glide past Pfeiffer 26-11 and keep its season alive for at least one more day.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Hillcats held in check by Salem pitching

Hillcats held in check by Salem pitching

For the first time this season, the Lynchburg offense was completely stagnant. Salem starter Shane Drohan tossed a gem for five innings and, aided by two relievers, Red Sox pitching racked up 12 strikeouts to defeat the Hillcats 4-0 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. It was the second straight loss for...
Lynchburg, VAstevensducks.com

Moving On! No. 19 Men’s Lacrosse Downs Catholic 17-12 to Advance in NCAA Division III Championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. (May 15, 2021) – Senior Ryan Gebhardt had six goals and two assists and first-year Jake Zeyher made 14 saves as No. 19 Stevens Institute of Technology men's lacrosse defeated Catholic University 17-12 Saturday in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Championship. The neutral-site matchup was hosted by No. 4 University of Lynchburg on its Shellenberger Field.
Salem, VALynchburg News and Advance

Salem pounces early, hands Hillcats first loss of season

Lynchburg pitching staff hadn’t allowed more than four runs in the season’s first eight games, yet alone surrender that many runs in a single inning. That changed in the first inning Thursday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Salem rocked Hillcats starter Jordan Jones for six runs in the opening frame,...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts journey toward first national title with Pfeiffer

It’s been a little over a month since Lynchburg men’s lacrosse got momentum on its side. In a seven-goal win against Washington and Lee on April 3 — a game providing revenge after a loss to W&L the night before — the Hornets hit all the right notes. With each successive contest, and each of the nine wins that followed, the buzz continued building.
Virginia StateTotal Motorcycle

Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington Virginia Results

It was a solid day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Craig DeLong and Trevor Bollinger, who came away with 5-6 finishes in the NE Pro1 division at Sunday’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington, Virginia. With light rain steadily falling throughout the day, Round 3 of the 2021...
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.