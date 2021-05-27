University of Lynchburg Baseball

View more in
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA|WSET
Second quarter run propels #4 Lynchburg lacrosse into NCAA Elite 8
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the fifth time in program history, University of Lynchburg's men's lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The fourth-ranked Hornets used a huge second quarter to advance past Stevens, 14-8, Sunday afternoon on Lynchburg's Shellenberger Field, earning a trip to Salisbury, Md. next weekend as one of the nation's final eight teams standing. Saturday's game pits the Hornets against No. 9 Christopher Newport.
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Strong relief pitching, key sixth-inning hits help Hillcats end losing streak
Lynchburg’s recent losing streak against Salem came with a familiar characteristic. The Red Sox pounced in the first inning, built a big lead, and never allowed the Hillcats to recover. That changed Sunday to close the six-game series. Eric Mock and Jaime Arias-Bautista combined to pitch six no-hit innings of...
Bridgewater, VA|WHSV
Bridgewater falls in ODAC semifinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles fell to the Lynchburg Hornets in the winner-take-all game three of the ODAC semifinals Sunday afternoon. The Eagles had a 5-0 lead early, but lost 7-5, ending their season. Lynchburg won the series two games to one and will face Shenandoah in the...
Virginia State|streakingthelawn.com
Defense, balanced scoring leads Virginia past Bryant in comeback NCAA tournament win
For the second straight season, the Virginia’s men’s lacrosse team is heading to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. It wasn’t an easy feat as the Hoos had to face Mike Pressler and a tough Bryant squad, but strong defense, balanced scoring, and a good day in cage from Alex Rode propelled Virginia to a 13-11 win.
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Salem holds off Lynchburg to send Hillcats to third straight loss
Lynchburg had three at-bats where the tying run came to the plate in the ninth inning Saturday evening against Salem. Casey Cobb never allowed those batters to reach base to keep the Hillcats reeling at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Cobb recorded two strikeouts and forced Yainer Diaz to ground out to...
Rustburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Region roundup: Rustburg's Bigham follows no-hitter with perfect game, and more
Rustburg junior pitcher Eden Bigham is in the groove. After tossing a no-hitter Friday night against Liberty Christian, Bigham was back in the circle Saturday afternoon at Brookville, where she threw a perfect game. The UVa commit struck out a whopping 20 batters, all but one she faced, and threw...
Lynchburg, VA|WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg beats Pfeiffer in NCAA lacrosse tournament
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The University of Lynchburg jumped on top early and never looked back in knocking off Pfeiffer in the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament Saturday. The Hornets raced to a 3-0 lead and then scored 7 straight second period goals to lead 16-5 at the half. Ryan Kenney led the way with 6 goals.
Virginia State|NBC Sports
DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech
After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Lynchburg, VA|WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg men’s lacrosse advances to Division III quarterfinals with 14-8 win over Stevens
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse team defeated visiting Stevens 14-8 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals. With the game tied 2-2 after the first quarter, the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 7-1 in the second...
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
After Further Review: A winning streak we all needed
No team is perfect, and so the winning streak had to come to an end at some point. But while the Lynchburg Hillcats were on a tear, it seemed the ride would never end. For eight games in May, the players fans hadn't gotten a chance to know yet, much less recognize, gave this city something to cheer about.
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Lynchburg men's lacrosse thrashes Pfeiffer to advance to NCAA tourney's second round
The Hornets can switch gears in a matter of seconds. Pfeiffer learned that the hard way Saturday afternoon. In the first game of its 14th trip to the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, Lynchburg burned the visiting Falcons across the middle of Shellenberger Field. UL turned defense into offense without resistance and used a handful of big faceoff wins in the second and third quarters to glide past Pfeiffer 26-11 and keep its season alive for at least one more day.
Virginia State|sportswar.com
Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era
We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Hillcats held in check by Salem pitching
For the first time this season, the Lynchburg offense was completely stagnant. Salem starter Shane Drohan tossed a gem for five innings and, aided by two relievers, Red Sox pitching racked up 12 strikeouts to defeat the Hillcats 4-0 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. It was the second straight loss for...
Lynchburg, VA|stevensducks.com
Moving On! No. 19 Men’s Lacrosse Downs Catholic 17-12 to Advance in NCAA Division III Championship
LYNCHBURG, Va. (May 15, 2021) – Senior Ryan Gebhardt had six goals and two assists and first-year Jake Zeyher made 14 saves as No. 19 Stevens Institute of Technology men's lacrosse defeated Catholic University 17-12 Saturday in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Championship. The neutral-site matchup was hosted by No. 4 University of Lynchburg on its Shellenberger Field.
Lynchburg, VA|Liberty News
Softball team takes ASUN conference crown, punches ticket to NCAA championships
No. 1 North Division Seed Liberty claimed its fourth conference tournament title in program history on Saturday, defeating the host, No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State, 5-4 in the title game of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship held at Bailey Park. The Lady Flames (42-13) secured the ASUN’s automatic qualifying...
Salem, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Salem pounces early, hands Hillcats first loss of season
Lynchburg pitching staff hadn’t allowed more than four runs in the season’s first eight games, yet alone surrender that many runs in a single inning. That changed in the first inning Thursday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Salem rocked Hillcats starter Jordan Jones for six runs in the opening frame,...
Lynchburg, VA|Lynchburg News and Advance
Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts journey toward first national title with Pfeiffer
It’s been a little over a month since Lynchburg men’s lacrosse got momentum on its side. In a seven-goal win against Washington and Lee on April 3 — a game providing revenge after a loss to W&L the night before — the Hornets hit all the right notes. With each successive contest, and each of the nine wins that followed, the buzz continued building.
Virginia State|Total Motorcycle
Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington Virginia Results
It was a solid day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Craig DeLong and Trevor Bollinger, who came away with 5-6 finishes in the NE Pro1 division at Sunday’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington, Virginia. With light rain steadily falling throughout the day, Round 3 of the 2021...
Virginia State|Posted bySpeedway Digest
Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win
Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Lynchburg, VA|WSET
Lynchburg men's lacrosse prepares for weekend NCAA Tournament action at home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hornets lacrosse team won't have to travel far to begin play in the NCAA tournament this weekend. Instead of a long bus ride, coach Steve Koudelka's Hornets (16-2) will begin the chase for the 2021 NCAA Division III championship at home on Shellenberger Field.