WERQ From Home: Marsai Martin in Miu Miu

tomandlorenzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin stepped out wearing the absolute cutest little chic Miu Miu ensemble, proving once again that the brand’s house style is almost always best suited for teenage girls. Personally, we think there’s a bit too much of a disconnect between the pig tails and the sexy sandals, but we...

tomandlorenzo.com
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Miu Miu and Levi’s Just Released the Chicest Collection of Upcycled Denim

Summer 2021 marks getting dressed up again. There’s an appetite for bringing classic wardrobe staples, like denim, out from the depths of closets and into rotation. There’s also a desire for getting decked out in cheerful, optimistic clothes. To that end, Miu Miu and Levi’s have teamed up on an upcycled collection that captures the spirit of the times. The range, which drops today, transforms classic Levi’s denim silhouettes with Miu Miu’s go-to adornments, like embroidery, crystals, and intricate fabric detailing—making for a joyful and enticing return to utilitarian denim and optimistic dressing all at once.
MoviesNews Channel Nebraska

Marsai Martin had no idea she was costarring with Kim Kardashian in 'Paw Patrol'

You weren't alone if you were surprised to hear that Kim Kardashian has a role in the forthcoming animated film "PAW Patrol: The Movie." Teen actress Marsai Martin stars in the film as dachshund Liberty and told "Entertainment Tonight" that she hadn't met her castmates prior to recording her scenes because of the pandemic. "You know what the funny thing is while I was doing sessions, before that I didn't know who was in movie," Martin told "ET."
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Miu Miu’s New “Maritime” Collection Is an Ode to the Ocean

After a sustainable collaboration with Levi’s last month, Miu Miu has unveiled its Maritime collection, featuring summer-ready pieces inspired by the seven seas. The fashion house’s founder, Miuccia Prada, was influenced by nautical patterns, colors and attitudes, reworking classic themes into modern-day pieces. Light fabrics such as satin pois, poplin and cotton denim are dressed in ethereal tones, from pale blues to dusty pinks, as well as neutral whites and soft browns. Signature seafaring motifs are reimagined onto feminine silhouettes, finished off with delicate touches like rounded sleeves, lace detailing, ruffles and bows. Stand-out offerings include the Embroidered Poplin Dress, which fuses retro lines with voluminous structures adorned with dainty embellishments. The collection also boasts a range of accessories, such as hats, handbags and belts that arrive in a range of summery shades and shapes.
Plano, TXBET

BET Awards 2021: 5 Reasons Why Marsai Martin Is A Straight Up Baller

By now you already know that Hollywood princess Marsai Martin can make money with her eyes closed. The 16-year-old has been raking in checks ever since she debuted on ABC’s Blackish at age 10, and she keeps adding zeros to her account with brilliant performances on and off the screen. The Plano, Texas native continues to make boss moves that impact the culture and her bank account, including the creation of her own production company. It’s clear that Marsai’s talent and vision will keep the racks coming in for decades as we cheer her on.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Tracee Ellis Ross Supports Her ‘Daughter’ in Head-to-Toe Yara Shahidi x Adidas Sweats & Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross gave a sign of support for her on-screen daughter this week in the coolest way. The “Black-ish” star took to Instagram to show off her new tracksuit courtesy of Yara Shahidi and Adidas. Shahidi, who plays Ellis Ross’ daughter on the ABC series, launched her collection last week featuring pieces inspired by the “Grown-ish” actress‘ Iranian roots. Pulling Persian influences with statement graphics, the new satin top retails for $180 with matching pants selling for the same price at Adidas.com.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Tracee Ellis Ross in Maisie Wilen for Press

The actress was sitting pretty in a MAISIE WILEN SPRING 2021 aqua perforated turtleneck top and the matching leggings. For coverage, it appears that Tracee is wearing black undergarments but I feel like she should have worn nude or a matching hue. Either way, this is cute and I will...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Pops in a Glowing Hot Pink Jumpsuit & Lifted Heels for ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

Sofia Vergara brought a touch of bright color to the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” this afternoon. Sitting down with the daytime talk show host, the “Modern Family” actress opted for a head-turning jumpsuit courtesy of Alex Perry; the strapless design came coated in a neon pink finish with a floor-sweeping fit, all for $1,600 at Neiman Marcus.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Rihanna On Instagram

My favorite fashion icon Rihanna recently celebrated her Fenty Skin’s latest release Butta Drop which is a whipped oil body cream. She posed on her instagram the other day to share a photo of herself wearing a very sexy and tiny crochet dress and bantu knots with sexy summer sandals! She looked so pretty and glowing showing off those legs for days!
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Jason Wu Collection Fall 2021

Like most everyone 15 months into the pandemic, Jason Wu has a love-hate relationship with technology. “I swear, I’m going to delete Zoom forever after this,” he said, frustrated by a Wi-Fi glitch during a preview of his fall collection. One major plus, however, has been the digital discovery of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Nicki Minaj Brings the Catsuit Trend to Daring Heights in a Cutout Tie-Dye Number & Teetering Stilettos

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to find the catsuit to end all catsuits. Tapping into the trending style for summer, the “Tusa” musician, alongside her husband Kenneth Petty, showed everyone up on Instagram today in a tie-dye leotard; the one-piece design featured hits of warm oranges and pinks, contrasted with a daring peek-a-boo cutout across the torso.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Miu Miu Gives New Life to Pre-Loved Levi’s Denim + Other Fashion News to Know

Including a Reitmans collection that celebrates women and a collection of clothes made from landfill. Miu Miu gives new life to pre-loved Levi’s denim. The line Upcycled by Miu Miu has collaborated with Levi Strauss & Co. to reimagine a selection of vintage denim clothing. Miu Miu put its recognizable pearls, crystals and floral embroidery on iconic Levi’s garments like men’s 501 jeans and original trucker jackets, masterfully creating a play between masculinity and femininity. Other than a pink Levi’s/Miu Miu branded tag fastened to each piece, no two items are the same. The looks are now available for purchase online at miumiu.com.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Diddy a.k.a Love invited all his celebrity friends over to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend and when we say everybody was there, errbody was there. From Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe and Soulja Boy to Tracee Ellis Ross and an Oscars statue, the billionaire mogul just unlocked a new level of #superblackexcellence (as coined by the Ciroc King).