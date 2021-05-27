WERQ From Home: Marsai Martin in Miu Miu

By now you already know that Hollywood princess Marsai Martin can make money with her eyes closed. The 16-year-old has been raking in checks ever since she debuted on ABC’s Blackish at age 10, and she keeps adding zeros to her account with brilliant performances on and off the screen. The Plano, Texas native continues to make boss moves that impact the culture and her bank account, including the creation of her own production company. It’s clear that Marsai’s talent and vision will keep the racks coming in for decades as we cheer her on.