Horizon Forbidden West Mesmerises in 14 Minute Gameplay Sequence
Guerrilla Games has finally lifted the lid on Horizon Forbidden West following its announcement roughly one year ago with a State of Play presentation dedicated entirely to the title. Featuring roughly 15 minutes of gameplay ripped from a PlayStation 5, the sequel dazzles with gorgeous and colourful visuals that bring this new environment to life. Protagonist Aloy is also kitted out with a few new tools, including a grappling hook and a glider. You'll see both in action in the gameplay trailer embedded above.