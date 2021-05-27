Cancel
Horizon Forbidden West Mesmerises in 14 Minute Gameplay Sequence

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuerrilla Games has finally lifted the lid on Horizon Forbidden West following its announcement roughly one year ago with a State of Play presentation dedicated entirely to the title. Featuring roughly 15 minutes of gameplay ripped from a PlayStation 5, the sequel dazzles with gorgeous and colourful visuals that bring this new environment to life. Protagonist Aloy is also kitted out with a few new tools, including a grappling hook and a glider. You'll see both in action in the gameplay trailer embedded above.

Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal shows off new traversal mechanics, underwater gameplay, improved combat, and a breathtaking world

Horizon Forbidden West’s new gameplay trailer revealed new traversal mechanics, machines and weapons, and gave some insight into the sequel’s story. Players will once again be taking on the role of Aloy in her quest to stop the “Blight” which is claiming countless lives in the post-apocalyptic world. Horizon Forbidden West takes place a thousand years after a catastrophe.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

First Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay State of Play Shows Foliage, Swimming, and a Tremortusk Battle, But No Release Date

Today’s PlayStation State of Play featured our first ever look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. After a five-hour long countdown featuring imagery of the various environments you’ll visit in Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games finally showed off 14 minutes of gameplay. You can watch the full presentation,...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Weekly Rewind – Team Ninja Final Fantasy Game, Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay, Dragon Quest XII

It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. Here is the weekly rewind for Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon Quest XII, and more.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, More in June 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, more this month. PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator beginning today – June 1st. Here’s a rundown on...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation Studios Head Reveals PC Version of PS Games Not Coming Soon

In the latest interview with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst, he revealed what he thinks about the PC ports of their PlayStation games. Hulst shared that he is happy to report that their first PS4 game that came to PC, Horizon Zero Dawn, was successful and that more games will be coming to that platform later on.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

God of War Sequel Delayed; Sony Confirms PS4 Release

Hermen Hulst and Sony Santa Monica confirmed rumors about the delay of God of War's sequel. Kratos' new adventure in the world of the Nordic gods will be released only in 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Rumors about the delay of the release of the new God of...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Bend Studio is working on a new IP that ‘builds on Days Gone’s open-world systems’

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that Days Gone developer Bend Studio is working on a new IP. Bloomberg claimed in April that Bend had a Days Gone 2 pitch rejected by Sony following a disappointing critical reception to the original game, but that it had since started production on an original title, as well as supporting various Naughty Dog projects.
Video GamesGematsu

New God of War title delayed to 2022, adds PS4 version

The new God of War game announced for PlayStation 5 in September 2020 has been delayed from its previously planned 2021 release window to 2022, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said in a newly published PlayStation Blog interview. A PlayStation 4 version was also confirmed. “[God of War] started a...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Next God of War, Gran Turismo 7 are Coming to PS4

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, today confirmed that the Untitled God of War Sequel and Gran Turismo 7 will also launch on PS4. After much wondering and curiosity, Sony has finally confirmed that the Untitled God of War Sequel and Gran Turismo 7 are following the path of Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, not the path of Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Both titles will release simultaneously on PS5 and PS4.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Sony Bend Is Developing a New IP with ‘Deep Open-World Systems’

PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Herman Hulst has explained in an interview at the PlayStation.Blog that new franchises and IP are an important aspect of the PlayStation brand. In particular, he mentioned that Sony’s Bend Studio is working on a new IP with “deep open-world systems” stemming from work done while creating Days Gone.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Watch Dogs Legion Is Now Playable at 60fps on PS5

Watch Dogs Legion is now playable at 60 frames-per-second on PlayStation 5, as Ubisoft’s promised performance update has rolled out on next-gen consoles. You will sacrifice the release’s gorgeous raytracing effects if you select it, but obviously gain silky-smooth performance. It’s a trade-off, as always, and you can toggle between modes to see which you prefer.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Sony Explains How Second-Party Fits into Its Software Slate

For years among enthusiasts there’s been a debate over games made by independent studios published by a platform holder. It’s all semantics at the end of the day, but many have argued that unless the team is a subsidiary, the project simply can’t be first-party – it’s second-party instead. A title like Returnal would be a good example: it’s published by PlayStation, but developed by the external outfit Housemarque.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 PS4 Versions Confirmed

Update: We've had word back from PlayStation PR, and it's official: God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 are cross-gen games, meaning that they'll release on both PS5 and PS4. This update was pretty much expected, but it's always good to receive confirmation from the source. Original Story: In...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Horizon and Days Gone Are Not All - Sony Will Publish More PlayStation Games on PC

It looks like the recent PC ports of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone weren't a one-off stunt. Sony intends to continue the trend of porting PlayStation titles to PC. However, this does not mean that players of this platform will be treated in the same way as console owners. Hermen Hulst, head of PS Studios, explained his approach to this issue in an interview with PlayStation.Blog.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Insights from Hermen Hulst Q & A

Head of PlayStation Studios , Hermen Hulst, took to PlayStation blog to discuss a variety of things today. For those not in the know, PlayStation Studios the international network of world-class development studios that produce some of PlayStation’s biggest hits. These include Returnal and Astro’s Playroom to The Last of Us Part II, Dreams, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and much, much more. Basically, if it is Sony, and you enjoyed it, chances are they had a hand in it.
Video GamesComicBook

Days Gone Developer Working on a New Open-World IP Rather Than Days Gone 2

The developer of Days Gone, Sony Bend, doesn't appear to be working on Days Gone 2, but a brand-new IP that will take some of the systems of Days Gone and its open-world, and transport them to a new world full of new characters. After reports and speculation that Sony Bend was not working on Days Gone 2, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has more or less confirmed the news whilst teasing a brand new IP from the studio.