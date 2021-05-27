Leaders angle for support for new youth-based drug addiction prevention program

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Last year was a devastating year for the opioid epidemic in America. It claimed a record number of lives inside a pandemic. A new public-private partnership in West Virginia aims to change the game when it comes addressing the crisis. The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia this week was the backdrop to both a golf tournament and a conversation about drug addiction. It was designed to support the partnership: a collection of resources that aims to prevent substance misuse, attempting to model the program for the rest of rural Appalachia.