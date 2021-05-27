Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Artful Pride-Themed Vodkas

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EFFEN Pride 365 Vodka is an 80 proof spirit with an artful Pride-themed label that supports the non-profit organization Allies in Arts. The classic vodka has a smooth taste and gentle finish that averts the alcohol aftertaste. The EFFEN Pride 365 Vodka is sold in 750mL and 1L bottles which are decorated with a colorful Pride-themed graphic. The bottle's artwork, designed by queer street muralist Sam Kirk, depicts a collection of diverse individuals celebrating their identities.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodkas#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Allies In Arts#1l#Womxn#Bipoc#Artwork#Taste#Collection#Gentle Finish#Diverse Individuals#Brand#Image Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Society
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePopSugar

Lego Is Celebrating Pride Month With Its Beautiful New Rainbow Set

We all know that when it comes to Lego, "Everything Is Awesome," but its most recent release is celebrating everyone. The brand's newest set, called Everyone Is Awesome, features a striped rainbow base and 11 monochromatic minifigures that each coordinate with a color. According to Lego's site, the LGBTQIA+ community-inspired set "celebrates positivity and kindness in our families, our communities and our world."
MuseumsTrendHunter.com

Futuristic Geometric-Themed Museums

The Tikva Jewish Museum in Lisbon, Portugal, will receive a modern redesign by NY-based Studio Libeskind that will feature a clean white-and-blue esthetic overtop angled geometric outlines. The futuristic building will be made up of five separate interior segments that will be brought together by the slanting walls that will...
MinoritiesThe Sun US

What is the Lego Pride set?

LEGO announced a new set of their famous blocks to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community ahead of Pride Month. Pride month occurs every month in June and Lego is ready to celebrate with their newest LGBTQIA+ inspired set. What is the Lego Pride set?. The Lego Pride set is a new...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Spiritualism-Themed Spring Streetwear

Siberia Hills introduces its newest range designed for the Spring/Summer 2021 season with the unveiling of the Energy capsule. The brand celebrates spiritualism with new pieces. It does so through pop culture references and graphics that celebrate a psychedelic aesthetic. The most notable items in the range include the THERMAL...
Minoritieslocalmemphis.com

LEGO reveals first LGBTQ-themed set ahead of Pride Month

WASHINGTON — For the first time in LEGO's 89-year history, the company is launching an LGBTQ-themed set. The set, named "Everyone Is Awesome," was inspired by the rainbow flag and features 11 monochrome figures, each with its own rainbow color and individual hairstyle, LEGO announced Thursday. Matthew Ashton, Lego's Vice...
Drinksthebuzzmagazines.com

Fusilli alla Vodka

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. It’s a rainy weekend, and somehow pasta seems right for dinner. For something that’s creamy and rainy-day comfort, but also not too heavy, we are...
Restaurantsreviewjournal.com

Horror-themed cafe coming to the Arts District

The Arts District dining scene is about to get a little more horrifying — in a good way. The owners of Nightmare Toys, on Commerce Street between Colorado Avenue and Imperial Avenue, are preparing to open a horror-themed bar and restaurant called Nightmare Cafe. The company has secured the space...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Peace-Themed Wood Sculptures

Paris-based artist Pieter Ceizer introduces his newest works of art, which are wooden sculptures made to celebrate the messages of hope and peace. There are two pieces he unveils, each one boasting the respective messages. 'Hope' is the first of the two, showing off a hand that lifts the index and middle fingers crossed together.
TV & VideosTrendHunter.com

Cartoon Alien-Themed Snacks

Hippeas teamed up with Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions franchise to create limited-edition puff snacks inspired by the global pop culture phenomenon. The Minions-themed snacks created for the summer take the form of Organic Chickpea Puffs in the popular Vegan White Cheddar, which can be found in portable one-ounce bags and 10-ounce family sizes.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Masculine Coffee Themed Tag

Anna used new stamps and dies from Impression Obsession to create this funny Coffee Tag. I love the rustic outdoor papers and theme, it makes for a perfect embellishment to add to a masculine card or scrapbook layout. She’s sharing a video tutorial over on her blog. Visit Sweet and...
MinoritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

Joann creates special collection of materials and projects to celebrate Pride Month, LGBTQ+

Joann fabric stores have released a special collection of materials and projects to celebrate Pride Month in June. “Inspired by the LGBTQ+ community, the product line features a wide array of items to help Americans get ready for their upcoming Pride celebrations, including custom fabrics, stickers, and flags, and fun accessories to wear your pride,” Joann said.
MinoritiesPosted by
defpen

Lil’ Nas X Debuts Pride-Themed Collection With UGG

Pride Month is just around the corner and Lil’ Nas X is looking to debut his own Pride-themed collection with UGG. Led by the superstar musician, the collection will feature a variety of gender-inclusive footwear like his exclusive disco striped slides. With each purchase, UGG has committed to donating $25 to GLAAD.
MinoritiesCollider

Watch ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Say “Be Proud!” With Pride Month-Themed Episode & Song

Of all the children’s programs doing diversity right, Madagascar: A Little Wild just kicked it up a notch with the release of their new pride-themed episode, which includes an original song called “Be Proud!” The episode will headline seven new ones heading to Peacock and Hulu later this week. The upbeat, positive anthem urges viewers to be proud of themselves and their differences, combined with an ear-catching tune that most bands would die for.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Premixed At-Home Cocktails

The WKD premixed bottled cocktails are being launched by the brand for consumers looking to enjoy cocktails from the comfort of home without the need to do any mixing. The cocktails come in two flavor options including Tropical Sunrise and Blue Lagoon, which both feature a 5.5% ABV, come in 700ml bottles and feature a price point of £4.99 per bottle. The bottled cocktails will be rolling out in July and are sure to be a hit amongst consumers this summer as lockdown restrictions ease.
Drinksvinepair.com

Cutwater ‘Fugu’ Vodka Review

Following six distillations and 15 rounds of filtration, this vodka arrives with a profile that is cleaner and more refined than many corn-based competitors. Finishing with a lively burst of citrus, enjoy in fruit-flavored highballs and Martinis with a twist.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Sour Soda Flavors

The Barr Sours sodas are a new refreshment range from Barr Soft Drinks that will offer consumers with a way to enjoy sour flavors that are traditionally reserved for candy. The sodas come in two flavors including Sour Apple and Sour Berry, which will both be launched in 500ml price-marked packs for 79p each in the UK. The drinks are a limited-edition offering that builds on the popularity of flavor varieties that are only around for a short while.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Swimming Pool-Inspired Interiors

Bun Burgers, an Italian restaurant in Turin, has a swimming pool-inspired interior esthetic designed by Masquespacio, a Spanish creative firm. The interior design is separated into three distinct color-coded areas. The green zone houses the kitchen and ordering counter, sitting in the back corner of the restaurant. The blue zone hosts an open concept tiered seating space, dominated by a long communal table. The pink zone contains a more intimate eating area with well-lit walk-in booths.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Summery Free-From Vodka Sodas

The Two Days Juicy Peach vodka soda is the brand's third flavor from the session vodka soda brand that will offer consumers with a new way to enjoy the quintessential summertime fruit. The drink is formulated with a single shot of British vodka along with juicy peach flavor and soda with nothing else in the mix. The drink maintains a 3% ABV along with zero sugar in the mix to make it a low-alcohol option with 70-calories per can.