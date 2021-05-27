Artful Pride-Themed Vodkas
The EFFEN Pride 365 Vodka is an 80 proof spirit with an artful Pride-themed label that supports the non-profit organization Allies in Arts. The classic vodka has a smooth taste and gentle finish that averts the alcohol aftertaste. The EFFEN Pride 365 Vodka is sold in 750mL and 1L bottles which are decorated with a colorful Pride-themed graphic. The bottle's artwork, designed by queer street muralist Sam Kirk, depicts a collection of diverse individuals celebrating their identities.www.trendhunter.com