Artful Pride-Themed Vodkas

The WKD premixed bottled cocktails are being launched by the brand for consumers looking to enjoy cocktails from the comfort of home without the need to do any mixing. The cocktails come in two flavor options including Tropical Sunrise and Blue Lagoon, which both feature a 5.5% ABV, come in 700ml bottles and feature a price point of £4.99 per bottle. The bottled cocktails will be rolling out in July and are sure to be a hit amongst consumers this summer as lockdown restrictions ease.