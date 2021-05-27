Rutland inclusivity campaign reaches out to LGBTQ+, BIPOC communities
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “All are welcome here!” is a new campaign in Rutland aimed at bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+and BIPOC communities. June is pride month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community and their fight for equal rights. And this year it includes a new initiative in Rutland. “I would literally lose sleep about it when I was younger because I really didn’t see any representation when I was younger,” said Avery Provin, a Rutland native who came up with the idea.www.wcax.com