Ariana Grande Got Married in an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Vera Wang Dress

It does our old gay hearts good to see a bunch of pop stars not only happily paying tribute to an iconic queer elder, but really nailing the fashion homages. Since Elton John was being honored that evening, Demi Lovato showed their take on the master’s style and now here comes H.E.R., absolutely doing right by him. Then again, a lot of current fashion trends seem to be taking inspiration directly from two glittering ’70s sources: Elton and Cher. We suppose given how much we’re seeing sequins, sparkles, feathers and disco-fabulousness on the runways, it’s not hard to see why the kids were able to throw together such great Elton looks.