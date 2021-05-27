newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Got Married in an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Vera Wang Dress

tomandlorenzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande held a surprise wedding at home earlier this month as she wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a custom Vera Wang gown. The look was said to be inspired by a wedding gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1957 film Funny Face. Ariana has long cited Audrey Hepburn as one of her favorite style inspirations and while the gown here doesn’t owe much to the cinched-waist New Look style Givenchy dress she wore in the film, the sweet little bow detail is a clear callback.

tomandlorenzo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Wedding Gown#Celebrity Style#Ariana Grande Instagram#Dress#Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry#Makeup#Style Credits#Arianagrande
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Montecito, CAWBTM

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married in private ceremony

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot at an informal ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, according to multiple reports. Grande’s rep confirmed to People: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Lite 98.7

WHOA, Ariana Grande Quietly Got Married This Weekend!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married. PEOPLE.com was the first outlet to break the news Monday afternoon. Grande's reps say that the couple got married in a very intimate ceremony. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of...
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk can’t stop wearing these customizable rings

Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk have been smitten with a specific customizable ring that we can’t stop swooning over. The stars have both rocked Bonbonwhims Lucky rings in the past few weeks, with the supermodel stepping out in New York City wearing one yellow and one orange Rainbow Lucky ring that matched her swirly Charlotte Knowles orange and yellow dress.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

This Audrey Hepburn Dress Is Way Better Than Anything She Wore in Breakfast at Tiffany's

For many fashion lovers, Audrey Hepburn may always be associated with the iconic Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Even just hearing the actress' name, visions of her standing in front of a window, coffee and danish in hand, come rushing to the front of our minds, and suddenly, we can so clearly picture that sleek black dress accessorized with a multi-strand necklace, black gloves, a tiara, and sunglasses.
Designers & Collectionstomandlorenzo.com

H.E.R. in Alexandre Vauthier Couture and Dundas at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It does our old gay hearts good to see a bunch of pop stars not only happily paying tribute to an iconic queer elder, but really nailing the fashion homages. Since Elton John was being honored that evening, Demi Lovato showed their take on the master’s style and now here comes H.E.R., absolutely doing right by him. Then again, a lot of current fashion trends seem to be taking inspiration directly from two glittering ’70s sources: Elton and Cher. We suppose given how much we’re seeing sequins, sparkles, feathers and disco-fabulousness on the runways, it’s not hard to see why the kids were able to throw together such great Elton looks.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

The bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Madelyn Cline Wore This $20 Plumping Lipstick To The MTV Movie Awards

Even if you missed last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, you probably caught the trending moments on your Instagram feed this morning. The IRL red carpet included a few notable outfits, but the the night's most salacious moment went to Netflix's Outer Banks costars Madeline Cline and Chase Stokes, who date both on and offscreen and won the award for Best Kiss.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The BaubleBar Rings Julia Roberts Wore Are on Sale for $12

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. After all, just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $12 (and yes, you did read that right).
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Releases Wedding Day Photos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in an intimate ceremony in the pop star’s Montecito mansion. After almost two weeks, the newlywed singer shared images of her special day on Instagram. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s whirlwind romance is one for the books. The pair started dating last January, was...