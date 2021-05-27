Ariana Grande Got Married in an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Vera Wang Dress
Ariana Grande held a surprise wedding at home earlier this month as she wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a custom Vera Wang gown. The look was said to be inspired by a wedding gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1957 film Funny Face. Ariana has long cited Audrey Hepburn as one of her favorite style inspirations and while the gown here doesn’t owe much to the cinched-waist New Look style Givenchy dress she wore in the film, the sweet little bow detail is a clear callback.tomandlorenzo.com