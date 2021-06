Officials are releasing the name of the victim at the center of a Richmond murder investigation. Investigators say 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez was murdered late Tuesday night. Her body was found yesterday morning inside a home in the area of Four Mile Road between Danielle Court and Estill Avenue. Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for Hector Hernandez-Diaz, who is a suspect in the case and is considered armed and dangerous.