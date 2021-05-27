HBO Max Hires ‘Superman and Lois’ Director For ‘Green Lantern’ Series
Lee Toland Krieger, who this year has already directed two episodes of The CW’s Superman and Lois and two episodes of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, has been hired as one of the directors of HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series. The show is being produced by Arrowverse mastermind and mega-producer Greg Berlanti, and will introduce audiences to “a multitude of Lanterns” instead of focusing on just one ring-wearing superhero.www.slashfilm.com