Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max Hires ‘Superman and Lois’ Director For ‘Green Lantern’ Series

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Toland Krieger, who this year has already directed two episodes of The CW’s Superman and Lois and two episodes of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, has been hired as one of the directors of HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series. The show is being produced by Arrowverse mastermind and mega-producer Greg Berlanti, and will introduce audiences to “a multitude of Lanterns” instead of focusing on just one ring-wearing superhero.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jeremy Irvine
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Superhero Films#The Cw#Hbo Max Hires Superman#Bone#Arrowverse#Direct#Fbi#American Horror Story#The Green Lantern Corps#Parks And Recreation#Celeste Jesse Forever#Green Lantern Heroes#Episodes#The Hollywood Reporter#Feature#Chilling Adventures#Television#Riverdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesBatman News

Jeremy Irvine in talks to join Green Lantern series as Alan Scott

The Green Lanterns may be taking one step closer to filling out their ranks as John Irvine is reportedly in talks to suit up as Alan Scott. Originally reported by The Illuminerdi, and then verified by the various Hollywood traders, John Irvine is in talks to play Alan Scott in the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Family Friendly Superman Animated Series With Jack Quaid Flying To HBO Max

Neither a bird nor a plane, the loved superhero, Superman is landing back on screen, this time as an animation. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are voiced by Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Switched at Birth, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) respectively.
TV Serieshotspotatl.com

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

Fans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone. Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Superman & Lois – ‘Holding the Wrench’

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#108). The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec. Original airdate 6/1/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order New Superman Animated TV Series

My Adventures with Superman TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Superman and Lois are getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled My Adventures with Superman. My Adventures with Superman has been given a two season order. My Adventures with Superman‘s plot synopsis: “My Adventures with Superman catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet…In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love and Death: Jesse Plemons to Star in HBO Max Series

Another addition has been made to the cast of Love and Death. Jesse Plemons, known for his work on Fargo and Black Mirror, is joining Elizabeth Olsen in the upcoming drama. David E. Kelley is behind the limited series which is based on a 1980 axe murder case. HBO Max...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 7: Inside the “Man of Steel” Ending That Changes the Series

This article contains Superman & Lois episode 7 spoilers. It took seven episodes, but we’ve finally learned the secrets of the mysterious stranger who up until now has only been known as “Captain Luthor.” Since the first episode of Superman & Lois aired back in February, fans (and journalists) have been buzzing about the identity of the man under the armor who has been giving Superman a hard time, and lately, spending a lot of time with Lois Lane.
TV & VideosPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger to Helm First Two Episodes for HBO Max

Lee Toland Krieger will direct the first two episodes of HBO Max’s upcoming series Green Lantern, according to Deadline. Krieger recently directed the pilot and second episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois and has also directed episodes of Riverdale, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Prodigal Son, Deadly Class, and Shadow and Bone, along with the movies December Ends, The Vicious Kind, The Age of Adaline, and Celeste & Jesse Forever.
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase' Series at HBO Max

Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Berlanti Productions Elevates Jonathan Gabay to EVP of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gabay has been promoted to EVP Television at Berlanti Productions. Gabay, who joined the company in 2019 as SVP Development, most recently shepherded All American: Homecoming, the All American spinoff that emerged as one of the strongest CW pilots this season and landed a series order last week. He also developed the CW’s breakout freshman drama Kung Fu, which has been renewed for a second season, and is overseeing the company’s series All American, Green Lantern and Superman & Lois.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: Lyne Renée Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lyne Renée (Motherland: Fort Salem) is set for a recurring role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. The 10-episode series comes from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip...