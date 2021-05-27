HBO Max Hires ‘Superman and Lois’ Director For ‘Green Lantern’ Series

My Adventures with Superman TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Superman and Lois are getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled My Adventures with Superman. My Adventures with Superman has been given a two season order. My Adventures with Superman‘s plot synopsis: “My Adventures with Superman catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet…In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”