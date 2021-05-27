Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Joe Biden Scolds Republicans for Blocking Jan. 6 Investigation of ‘Greatest Assault Since the Civil War’

By Charlie Spiering
Big Hollywood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden scolded Republicans Thursday for blocking a Democrat-led effort to investigate the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The president spoke about the upcoming Senate vote to establish a commission as he made a stop for ice cream while visiting Ohio. The vote is expected to fail, as...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joel Pollak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Senate Republicans#Assault#Political Debate#Civil War#Democrat#Cspan#Breitbart News#Puerto Rican#Capitol Police#Confederates#The White House#President Joe Biden#Capitol Hill#Legislation#Reporters#Message#Officer William Evans#Dc#Islam Follower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsSun Chronicle

Republicans have no shame

It’s crystal clear now: Republicans have no shame. The actions of the Republican party in Washington reached an all-time low last week when the majority of Republicans voted against the creation of a bi-partisan commission to investigate the events of the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Hagel tells Republicans in Senate not to quash Jan. 6 investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senate Republicans plan to use a filibuster to kill the bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chuck Hagel, former Nebraska lawmaker and secretary of defense, is urging them not to do that. Thirty-five Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted...
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Republicans Have a Good Reason Not to Want to Investigate Jan 6: They’re to Blame

Our nation’s preeminent bipartisanship fetishists—Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski—are deeply disappointed that they can’t get Republicans to back an investigation into the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Indeed, they seem outright baffled that their efforts at compromise have fallen short on plans for a bipartisan panel. “There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said in an angry statement on Twitter. “It would be so much better if we had an independent outside commission,” Collins, a moderate Republican, told reporters Thursday. “Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?” added Murkowski, blasting Mitch McConnell’s anticipated filibuster. “Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear, and one of those is that we have free and fair elections.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans’ refusal to investigate Jan. 6 is a dereliction of duty

A few simple facts are overlooked as Republicans excuse their rejection of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol [“Lawmakers who oppose Jan. 6 commission are also potential witnesses,” news, May 21]. Regardless of how one feels about a need to also review civil unrest elsewhere last summer, Congress has direct responsibility for the conduct and welfare of the Capitol Police and what occurred on the Ellipse, where the riot was encouraged, and at the Capitol, where it occurred. Both properties are owned by the federal government. The former president and members of Congress who encouraged the riot crowd are or were federal employees. Republicans and Democrats in Congress alike are responsible for reviewing what happened. Failure to examine what happened is simply dereliction of duty.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep. Raskin: If Jan. 6 was a tourist trip, then the Civil War was a nature hike

Republican lawmakers are trying to rewrite history when it comes to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, calling it a “tourist trip” and “peaceful”. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who helped impeach Donald Trump over his role in the insurrection, isn’t buying it. He says, “If the violent insurrection, which left five people dead and 140 police officers wounded and dozens of them in the hospital, was like a tourist visit then the Civil War was like a nature hike.”
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

McNeely: Biden blasts Texas voting bill

The final weekend of the 87th Legislature was part climax and part anti-climax. At stake was the effort by Republicans to make it tougher to vote that had drawn criticism Saturday from Democratic President Joe Biden. He called it “un-American” and “part of an assault on democracy.”. He was talking...
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: It's a shame Miami's Republican lawmakers in Congress jumped on the conspiracy-theory train

The least we can expect from the people we elect to Congress is that they tell the truth about basic facts, such as who won the 2020 presidential election. That commitment to the truth is no longer part of the job description of Miami-Dade Republican U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar. Both spread false information about the election results during appearances on Spanish talk radio in January.