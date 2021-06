In a month full of official visits, class of 2022 five-star forward Jalen Washington is the second prospect to visit North Carolina since the dead period ended. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound prospect from Gary, Ind. started his official visit to North Carolina on June 2. Washington is ranked the No. 19 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 power forward, and the No. 1 player from the state of Indiana.