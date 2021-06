U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in response to the passing of Foster Friess:. “Today we find a huge void of excellence, ingenuity, exuberance, and giving with the passing of Foster Friess. He was a patriot, fighter, and dear friend. Heidi and I send our heartfelt prayers of comfort and deepest condolences to his wife of 58 years Lynn, and to the entire Friess family as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A devout Christian, Foster now rests with the Lord. God bless the memory of Foster Friess. May he rest in peace.”