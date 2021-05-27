Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cherokee Village, Ash Flat, Horseshoe Bend, Highland in Sharp County, Hardy, Ballard, Agnos, Kittle, Center, Heart, Sitka, Glencoe and Morriston. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Marion; Newton; Searcy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SEARCY...NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...MARION...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE...BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1053 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Price Place to Pruitt. Movement was east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harrison... Mountain Home Bull Shoals... Yellville Jasper... Gassville Flippin... Lakeview in Baxter County Norfork... Salesville Western Grove... Briarcliff Pyatt... Valley Springs Arkawana... Dugger Olvey... Ott Carver... Erbie
Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Stone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN STONE...NORTHERN IZARD...SOUTHEASTERN BAXTER AND SOUTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salesville, or 7 miles southeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Melbourne... Horseshoe Bend Calico Rock... Oxford Norfork... Salesville Pineville... Briarcliff Franklin... Bexar Norfork Dam... Diamond Bay Wideman... Gorby Herron... Rodney Culp... Lacrosse Byron... Zion