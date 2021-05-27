Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cherokee Village, Ash Flat, Horseshoe Bend, Highland in Sharp County, Hardy, Ballard, Agnos, Kittle, Center, Heart, Sitka, Glencoe and Morriston. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov