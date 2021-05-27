Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Perry County in south central Illinois Southern Jefferson County in south central Illinois Western Williamson County in southern Illinois Northern Jackson County in southern Illinois Franklin County in south central Illinois Northern Hamilton County in south central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodlawn to 7 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Vernon around 440 PM CDT. Murphysboro around 450 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Carbondale, De Soto, Elkville, Royalton, Hurst, Carterville, Zeigler, Cambria, Marion, Herrin, Johnston City, Crainville and Energy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH