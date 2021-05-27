Flash Flood Warning issued for Ozark, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ozark; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Branson, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Hollister, Silver Dollar City, Merriam Woods, Reeds Spring and Rockaway Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Highway 176 near Rockaway Beach, Highway 13 at Railey Creek near Reeds Spring and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED