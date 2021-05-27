Cancel
Ozark County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ozark, Stone, Taney by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ozark; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Branson, Kimberling City, Forsyth, Hollister, Silver Dollar City, Merriam Woods, Reeds Spring and Rockaway Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Highway 176 near Rockaway Beach, Highway 13 at Railey Creek near Reeds Spring and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howell; Ozark The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Howell County in south central Missouri Ozark County in southwestern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1121 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Gainesville, Bakersfield, Theodosia, South Fork, Pontiac, Brandsville and Wasola. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 142 at The Bennetts River west of Moody, Route JJ at The Spring River just south of Highway 160, Highway 142 at The Spring River west of Lanton, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Route K, 3 miles southwest of Pottersville, Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville and Highway 95 at Bryant Creek just east of Rockbridge. This Flood Advisory replaces the previous advisory for Ozark County.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 859 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crane around 905 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hurley, Ponce de Leon, Madry and Elsey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Stone County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Table Rock Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Stone; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR WESTERN TANEY AND SOUTHEASTERN STONE COUNTIES At 1007 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollister, or near Branson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Taney and southeastern Stone Counties, including the following locations... Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock State Park, Table Rock Lake, Bull Creek, Table Rock, Kirbyville, Blue Eye, Ozark Beach, Powersite and Walnut Shade. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1057 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooded low water crossings from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville. This advisory replaces the previous Flood Advisories that were in effect for the region.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 411 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles northeast of Forsyth, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ava... Wasola Brixey... Noble Brushyknob... Brownbranch Gentryville... Rome Vanzant... Squires Bradleyville... Dora Rockbridge... Goodhope Drury HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell; Ozark; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZARK...DOUGLAS SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHEASTERN TANEY AND NORTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Lake Taneycomo Ava... Forsyth Willow Springs... Merriam Woods Sparta... Kissee Mills Rockaway Beach... Pomona Taneyville... Wasola Oldfield... Brixey Brushyknob... Elkhead Thornfield... Rome Vanzant... Squires
Ozark County, MOKTLO

Rain floods road at Hodgson Mill; vehicle gets stranded

A flooded road in Ozark County led to a vehicle getting stranded on Sunday. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s dispatch, Missouri Highway 181 is under water at Hodgson Mill. A motorist had attempted to cross Hodgson Mill. The motorist attempted to turn around, but the vehicle became stuck in...
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Ozark County, MOKYTV

Roads flooded around Hodgson Mill in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several rural communities have been hit hard by recent rainfall, leading to flooded roads all around southwest Missouri. Flooding has particularly impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri. High water stretches along a significant portion of...
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Stone; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE AND GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms near Willard, or near Republic, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield... Nixa Ozark... Republic Marshfield... Battlefield Willard... Rogersville Strafford... Clever Seymour... Sparta Crane... Fair Grove Billings... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Fordland Niangua... Brookline This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 59 and 108.