Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Madison; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BENTON NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Tontitown, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Lowell... Farmington Tontitown... Bethel Heights Hindsville... Withrow Springs State Park War Eagle... Hobbs State Park Clifty... Johnson Elm Springs... Goshen Beaver Lake... Mayfield Monte Ne... Larue Best... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 59 and 78.