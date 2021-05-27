Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Madison, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Madison; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BENTON NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Tontitown, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Lowell... Farmington Tontitown... Bethel Heights Hindsville... Withrow Springs State Park War Eagle... Hobbs State Park Clifty... Johnson Elm Springs... Goshen Beaver Lake... Mayfield Monte Ne... Larue Best... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 59 and 78.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Lake Fort Smith, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Winslow... St. Paul Cass... Saint Paul Pettigrew... Boston Dutton... Bidville Redding... Delaney Brashears... Patrick Combs... Locke Turners Bend... Mount Gayler Taft HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BENTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.
Deluge of rain soaks Decatur

DECATUR -- The constant sound of thunder was heard all through the area as several lines of severe thunderstorms slammed Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma on April 28. Many area residents were shaken out of their slumber by the almost constant lightning and thunder barrage throughout the early morning hours.