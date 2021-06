The formerly engaged couple had ‘a great time’ on their seemingly romantic getaway to Montana 17 years after their split, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!. Jennifer Lopez, 51, just split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, for good a month ago — but isn’t ready to “rush into” another relationship with ex Ben Affleck, 48. The exes recently jetted off to a resort in Big Sky, Montana for a trip together, marking their first time being seen together since their 2004 split. “Jennifer and Ben had a great time on their trip to Montana…she does look at him as more than a friend,” a source close to J.Lo tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything is really fresh still for Jen. She’s done with Alex for good but she’s not ready to rush into another relationship,” they added.