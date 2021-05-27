newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chillicothe, MO

Chief Reeter Honored For Working With Guard Members

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal National Guard members honored Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter for his support of employees that are also members of the Guard and Reserve. Currently, Chief Reeter has employed three members of the Army National Guard. First Sergeant Derrick Allen, Sergeant Casey Brock and Sergeant Zach Dunn, all three of these Soldiers Drill at the Unit located right here in Chillicothe, Bravo Battery, 129th Field Artillery. In the last year they have been on multiple State emergency Duty assignments and also were active to respond to Washington D.C. during the inauguration.

kchi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Guard#The Army National Guard#Bravo Battery#Soldiers#Federal Agency#Guard Reserve#Pbc#Local National Guard#Chief Eric Reeter#Chief Reeter#Sergeant Casey Brock#Captain Derrick Allen#Sergeant Zach Dunn#Captain Allen#Military Members#Employees#Washington D C#Employers#Fire Chief#Pictured
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

CHS graduates 114 in its Class of 2021

A couple of years ago or before, a school’s traditional May or early June graduation ceremony for its outgoing class probably was viewed by communities at large as routine, even humdrum, for those who didn’t have a personal connection with one or more of the graduates-to-be. Then 2020 and the...
Chillicothe, MOkttn.com

Two board meetings scheduled for Tuesday in Chillicothe

There are two meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, at the Chillicothe City Hall. The Railroad Advisory Board will meet at 5:15 with an agenda that includes the Yellow Creek watershed. The Historic Preservation Commission for Chillicothe meets at 6:30 Tuesday night. Topics are listed as Chillicothe Baking...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Coordinating Street Projects

As the contractor prepares to begin the Chillicothe street overlay and seal coating projects around the city, they are working with other departments to coordinate the work schedule this summer. Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell says that coordination is important. They hope to find out soon when the work will...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Chillicothe City Board Meetings

Two Chillicothe City Boards will meet early next week. Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Board meets Monday. The meeting begins at 5:15 pm at City Hall. Items on the agenda include an update on the Simpson Park Playground project and information on volunteer groups. The Parks Director Josh Norris will also...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

City Surveying Land For Expansion

Steps that could lead to the expansion of Chillicothe’s Industrial Park were approved by the City Council Monday. The Council approved a survey of the property to the north of the current industrial park. City Administrator Darin Chappell explains. Two tracts of land will be surveyed. One is part of...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

You Could Service On A City Advisory Board

The City of Chillicothe has several openings on City Boards that will be filled by appointment. The application period for the board openings will end on May 21st. Openings are available on the following boards – Planning & Zoning Board; Board of Adjustments; Railroad Board; Historic Preservation Commission; and Parks & Recreation.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Zoning Change Approved For Garrison School Property

A zoning change for the old Garrison School property was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The change is from Public Use – which includes schools, to Multi Use – which includes Churches. Zoning Officer Kevin Shira told the council the property is owned by House of Prayer. Shira explains...
Livingston County, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Community Options earns CARF Accreditation

Community Options has earned a three-year CARF Accreditation for its Community Employment Services. The latest accreditation is the 9th consecutive three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Community Options. According to a press release, this accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be...
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe Salvation Army Corps Officer on the move

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe received word that Officer Captain Crystal Sherack has received transfer orders to The Salvation Army of Canton, Ill. Captain Sherack will leave Chillicothe on Wednesday, June 30. There will not be a replacement Officer sent to fill that position in Chillicothe. However, the Salvation Army of Chillicothe will continue to serve the community through staff and volunteers. They will continue to work with individuals and families to meet their most pressing needs including food, housing, utilities and transportation assistance.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

Round Three Of COVID Relief – American Rescue Plan Funding

More than $8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds are allotted to Livingston County, The City of Chillicothe, and Chillicothe R-II School District. The funds are part of the $1.9 trillion package, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impact. Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the allocation includes Livingston County to receive $2,953,183, the City of Chillicothe is to receive $1,787,541 and the Chillicothe RII Schools will receive over $3,500,000.
Livingston County, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

DAR essay winners

The Olive Prindle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the American history essay contest winners. Bishop Hogan Memorial School and Livingston County R-1 participated in the contest this year. DAR has sponsored the essay contest for approximately 50 years. The title of the essay for fifth-8th grades was "The Boston Massacre".
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Advisory Board openings

The City of Chillicothe has several opportunities for residents to serve on an Advisory Board. Planning & Zoning Board; Board of Adjustments; Railroad Board; Historic Preservation Commission; and Parks & Recreation are all made up of Chillicothe residents who seek to have a role in the outlook of the city.
Chillicothe, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe Elks Lodge gives local grants

Recently, the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656 gave $500 grants to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, $500 to the Livingston County Emergency Management/Chillicothe Fire Department to be used for educational materials for fire safety and $500 to the Chillicothe Police Dpeartment.
Livingston County, MOnewspressnow.com

Livingston County and Chillicothe strengthen ties

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Police Department are making a few changes to strengthen ties between the agencies. In a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the two agencies will soon operate under the same roof. Jon Maples, the Chillicothe Police Department chief, said they had...