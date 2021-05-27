Chief Reeter Honored For Working With Guard Members

Local National Guard members honored Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter for his support of employees that are also members of the Guard and Reserve. Currently, Chief Reeter has employed three members of the Army National Guard. First Sergeant Derrick Allen, Sergeant Casey Brock and Sergeant Zach Dunn, all three of these Soldiers Drill at the Unit located right here in Chillicothe, Bravo Battery, 129th Field Artillery. In the last year they have been on multiple State emergency Duty assignments and also were active to respond to Washington D.C. during the inauguration.