newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Busy Memorial Day Travel Period Expected

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial Day travel period begins Friday afternoon and Sargent Jake Angle says they are expecting this to be a busy travel holiday. Angle says if you have plans to travel you will have plenty of company. Angle says it is worth your time to plan your travel route. While...

kchi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Traveler#Travel Time#Lanes#Strict Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

SEA Airport ‘Back to Busy’ as Holiday Kicks off Summer Travel Memorial Day Weekend expects largest numbers since pandemic began.

More than 100,000 passengers per day are projected to travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) during the peak of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. Travelers need to prepare for company and continue following health and safety precautions during travel. Masks are still required as federal mask mandates continue for transportation...
CarsIntelligencer

Be Cautious On Roads This Holiday Weekend

The unofficial start of summer is just a few days away with Memorial Day. Expect heavy traffic this weekend, and more vehicles means there are greater chances for accidents. That’s why it’s important for all motorists to be careful, especially when they are riding or sharing the road with motorcyclists.
Boats & Watercraftsdoctorslounge.com

Boaters and Drivers, Stay Alcohol-Free This Memorial Day Weekend

SATURDAY, May 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's the first holiday since the pandemic began where Americans can mingle without masks if they are fully vaccinated, so celebrations are in order. But folks still need to avoid alcohol if they're driving or boating over the Memorial Day weekend. "This Memorial...
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

DPS Stresses Safe Driving This Memorial Day Holiday

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons. The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is Operation Safe which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a Border to Border campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.
Traffichilinetoday.com

Beartooth Highway Reopens for the Season

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (NMB) – The stretch of US Highway 212 known as the Beartooth Highway has reopened for the season. The 68-mile long byway that connects Red Lodge and Cooke City and ends at the northeastern entrance of Yellowstone National Park reopened on Friday morning. Plow crews have been...
CarsTotal Motorcycle

Inspiration Friday: Never Ending Road Trip

Memorial Day Weekend and a Never Ending Road Trip. Life is a highway, I want to ride it all night long. If you’re going my way then you won’t hesitate to read this weeks Inspiration Friday: Never Ending Road Trip. Through all these cities and all these towns, It’s in your blood and it’s all around, I loved motorcycling now like I loved it then and this is the road and these are the hits. Take a tourer, cruiser, commuter or scooter, it doesn’t matter, we live in a great big wonderful country that’s now open and ready to re-explore and re-adventure yet again. From East coast to West Coast, from the Sunny South to the Snowy North, deserts, woods, mountains, prairies, lakes, rivers to the unique small communities in-between. Start your bike up and head on out.
Boats & Watercraftscollingwoodtoday.ca

OPP offer tips to stay safe on the water this boating season

Safe Boating Awareness Week is a chance to get you thinking about boating safety at the start of the season. Last year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) saw 32 boaters and paddlers lose their lives on OPP-patrolled waterways. The majority of the people who died in 2020 marine deaths faced...
AnimalsKULR8

Bear injures hiker on Beaver Ponds Trail in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH, Wyo. - A lone hiker was injured by a bear on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning. A release from Yellowstone National Park said the 39-year-old man was hiking alone and came across what he thought were two grizzly bears about 1.5 miles from the trailhead off Old Gardiner Road.
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Plane Mysteriously Takes Off Without Pilot, Flies Over a Mile Before Crashing

An unmanned plane in Nebraska flew for around a mile and a half—traveling as high as 200 feet in the air—before crashing into a cornfield in Merrick County. The vintage aircraft—reported to be a 1941 Piper model, according to Nebraska's Lincoln Journal Star—mysteriously took off with apparently no one aboard from the runway of the Central City airport at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while it was undergoing maintenance, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said.
Travelgraysonrecord.com

Memorial Day holiday travel expected to increase by 60 percent

AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home nationwide during the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
Travelgraysonrecord.com

Memorial Day holiday travel expected to increase by 60 percent

AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home nationwide during the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.