The Brown Deer Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to enhance quality of life for the people of Brown Deer. The Foundation was established in 1997 for dedicated individuals and organizations to make an investment in the community. The purpose of the Foundation, which is governed by a board of 11 directors from the community, is to receive and administer gifts for public, charitable and educational use. These gifts lessen the burdens of government, combat community deterioration, provide residents with amenities not funded by taxes, advance science and education, prevent and combat juvenile delinquency, develop and improve individuals and emphasize arts, crafts and sciences.