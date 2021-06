Children draw a million pictures, and while parents keep some of them safe, eventually they got to make tough decisions and throw some out. This one sweet little girl was heartbroken to find one of her artwork in the bin and decided to confront her Mom. The cute video uploaded by Good news movement shows a small girl running into what appears the living room with a piece of paper in her hands. "I found the picture in the bin," she tells her mother in an accusatory tone. The girl's mother is the one taking the video. The girl then indignantly tells her mother, "I made the picture for us." The girl's mother apologizes, "I'm sorry."