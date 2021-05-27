A Sailor Shirt That Says, ‘Anything Goes!’
I have two goals for this summer: to get sexier and to be extremely gay. And as far as I can tell, the universe seems willing to help. Just last week, I strolled into a vintage shop in Brooklyn full of little silk slip dresses and sheer nightgowns. Those would certainly progress the whole “get sexier” thing, but I was drawn to an item that would help me be even more gay: a cherry-red sailor shirt with a flap collar. Because what is gayer than the Navy?www.thecut.com