A Sailor Shirt That Says, ‘Anything Goes!’

By Andrew Nguyen, @reignofdynasty
thecut.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have two goals for this summer: to get sexier and to be extremely gay. And as far as I can tell, the universe seems willing to help. Just last week, I strolled into a vintage shop in Brooklyn full of little silk slip dresses and sheer nightgowns. Those would certainly progress the whole “get sexier” thing, but I was drawn to an item that would help me be even more gay: a cherry-red sailor shirt with a flap collar. Because what is gayer than the Navy?

