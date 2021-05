Starting Tuesday, June 1 Mullaly’s 128, Blue Heron and Twisted Fish Galleries will be hosting 15 days of art. This is the new version of Art Beat. Visitors will be able to visit each gallery during those days to identify special art pieces and register to win gift certificates. Mullaly’s 128 is located at 128 River St; Blue Heron is located at 131 Ames St and Twisted Fish is located at 10443 S Bayshore Dr. The last day of this event is on Tuesday, June 15.