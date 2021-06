Florida Gov. DeSantis signs $100 billion state budget, helped by federal cash. After vetoing $1.5 billion, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Wednesday a $100 billion state budget that spends heavily on public works projects, the environment and $1,000 bonuses for many Floridians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spending plan for the year starting July 1 is by far the largest in state history – roughly 8% bigger than the current budget. And it’s propped up with billions of dollars in federal aid, much of it opposed by Republicans in Congress but a windfall for Florida’s Republican governor. More from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and the Orlando Sentinel. and the Miami Herald.